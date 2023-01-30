White-collar crimes continue to be on the rise, and the truth is that they may be taking place right under your nose without your knowledge. This is why most individuals are shocked when they learn about these crimes and the extent of their detrimental affects on our society and our world. While fraud, political corruption, money-laundering and cybercrime are the four main categories of white-collar crime, the list of specific types of white-collar crime includes bribery, tax evasion, insider trading, identity theft, forgery, extortion, counterfeiting, conspiracy, health care, wage theft, Ponzi schemes, labor racketeering, copyright infringement and more. As of 2021, annual losses in the U.S. from white-collar crimes ranged from $426 billion to $1.7 trillion. Zippia’s fact-checked statistics indicate that white-collar crimes makeup only 3% of all federal prosecutions, which explains the wide range of financial losses. Tragically, white-collar crime prosecutions are down 53.5% compared to 2011. The lack of ability/interest /resources in prosecuting has greatly deterred the reporting process. It’s estimated that up to 90% of white-collar crimes go unreported.

Fortunately, several federal agencies are trying to bring these crimes to light in order to put a stop to them. Dr. Jan Mielke Schwartz is a key specialist who works day and night to fight for the cause. She has done highly interesting work on the subject which has been recognized by prestigious institutions including the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the National Sheriffs’ Association. The dearth of complicated white-collar organized crime cases being investigated and prosecuted prompted Jan to step out of the shadows and speak globally on the issue in order to create an awareness so that more and more people may assist her in the endeavor.

An Unexpected Start Of The Career

Dr. Schwartz’s work as a forensic behavioral scientist officially began when her services were retained by the late Joseph L. Alioto, Sr., former mayor of San Francisco, regarding an economic crime investigation and an anti-trust lawsuit against a prominent, non-profit hospital in Ohio. Prior to then, she taught grades K, 1, 7, and 8, worked as a child counselor at a domestic violence center, received graduate training at the University of Pittsburgh to become a family psychologist, and completed a post-doctoral internship at a residential treatment facility while working with criminal kids and their families. However, the discovery of some evidence and unusual patterns created a dilemma due to her long held dream of having a thriving family therapy practice. Following deeply held principles, Dr. Schwartz was catapulted from launching a free family therapy clinic into the field of forensic fraud research. Her first case was highly unusual as she performed intelligence gathering efforts with two federal agencies (a benchmark in the intelligence field) which then led to several state and multi-state investigations. The exceptional means of observing and gathering results were acknowledged by national authorities, and highly complex cases and international projects have followed.

Dr. Schwartz’s diligence in developing her unique skills as a forensic behavioral scientist required continuous training in the field of forensics which demonstrates that a strong commitment may lead to success in a new line of work, and she did it without resentment but with purpose. Dr. Schwartz’s passionate, driving force quickly yielded more work than a full-time job, and she founded and continues to serve as president of Forensic Fraud Research, Inc., a non-profit, not-for-fee investigation firm that performs intelligence-gathering projects that work to help strengthen our country. While she is the only face associated with the firm, the organization is comprised of skilled professionals as well as state, local, and federal employees who aspire to the Articles of Incorporation. All names and individuals who assist with any case are strictly confidential.

Throughout her career, Dr. Jan Mielke Schwartz has performed numerous investigations and projects regarding white-collar organized crime, white-collar organized activity and the white-collar organized community. The extraordinary degree of professionalism has earned her the highest regard and respect in the fields of psychology, forensic behavioral science, criminology, intelligence, and homeland security. She has compiled data for and provided information to the FBI’s High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Money-laundering Division in Manhattan, the FBI in Washington, D.C., the Defence Intelligence Agency, the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Science Foundation, the IRS’s Criminal Investigation Division, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Postal Inspections Service, the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the Ohio Governor’s Office, and 19 other state departments in addition to various United States Attorney’s Offices.

Learning Through Experience

Conducting semi-structured interviews with over 650 victims, whistleblowers, alleged offenders, offenders, and alleged offenders’ spouses and family members, witnesses, and bystanders during her 30 years of gathering intelligence and documentation yielded the discovery of the “Behavioral Characteristics and Personality Traits of the White-Collar Organized Criminal and the White-Collar Organized Community.” Furthermore, her two most recent lectures, “Transforming Corruption on the Local Level” (March 2022) and “Transforming Corruption on the Local Level Part II: Tools for Navigating Narcissistic Warfare” (July 2022), have stirred-up much interest due to their timeliness and exceptionality. These speeches are available on YouTube so more people may hear them and join forces to battle the issue of escalating white-collar crime. As technology advances, these crimes grow more prevalent since it becomes more difficult to track down everyone, yet everyone can work together to combat them.

Dr. Schwartz has worked on numerous projects, including an investigation into the Prevailing Wage Law for the Ohio Building Trades Council (15% of Ohio’s employment). She reported her findings to the Ohio Senate Committee on Insurance, Commerce, and Labor, which suspended Senate Bill 114 and directed the chairman of the committee to conduct an inquiry. Her work stands out from others as it was centered on innocent people’s jobs that were at risk. Furthermore, another interesting effort was comprised of analyzing a network of 2,000 non-profit corporations that were so deeply intertwined it was difficult to determine their authentic source of funding. Dr. Schwartz complied vast amounts of documentation and presented the results at a key meeting with authorities. After studying and examining the stacks of documentation on their side of the boardroom table, two federal agents stated, “It looks like you‘ve started another investigation.”

Action Plan

Dr. Jan Mielke Schwartz is now in charge. Jan Schwartz wants to step out of the shadows and tell the world about her life-changing service to her nation. She is currently working on two books, ‘Anywhere Town, Everywhere County, USA: How to Transform Corruption’ and ‘How to Tap into Your Creative Genius,’ which will compile all of her previous work including the security issues she overcame in the process. By reading these books, we may learn directly from her how she unveiled the secrets of powerful individuals and worked frontline within outrageous pockets of corruption. Nothing matters more to Dr. Jan Mielke Schwartz than how we as a world and as a society treat each other. We, as humans, have established limits for one another, but this is not something that nature has established, and thus, these dark forces must be shattered. But, this work may first need to begin within our communities. Jan puts it beautifully, “It is my sincere hope that my two most recent projects bring solutions and unique ideas directly to the local level, which may greatly improve the quality of life for individuals, families, and businesses.”

Article presented by Tom White