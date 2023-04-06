In just over one year, Dylan Mulvaney has become one of the most talked about social media influencers, and as a result, she’s building a fortune. Keep reading to find out Dylan’s net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Dylan Mulvaney’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, multiple outlets report her net worth is $1.5 million and growing.

How Does Dylan Mulvaney Make Money?

With 10.8 million TikTok followers and another 1.7 million on Instagram, the social media influencer has a wide reach for companies looking to promote everything from beauty products to beer.

Dylan is a transgender woman who documented her transition through a video series called “Days of Girlhood,” where she documented everything from discovering new fashion and beauty items to getting facial feminization surgery day by day. She reached day 365 of girlhood on March 13, 2023, featuring a celebration at New York’s famed Rainbow Room, which she streamed live.

She explained to the New York Observer in September 2022, “When the pandemic hit, I was doing the Broadway musical Book of Mormon. I found myself jobless and without the creative means to do what I loved. I downloaded TikTok, assuming it was a kids’ app. Once I came out as a woman, I made this ‘day one of being a girl’ comedic video. And it blew up.”

“I really don’t know another place online like TikTok that can make a creator grow at the rate that it does. Some of these other apps really celebrate perfection and over-editing and flawlessness. I think with TikTok specifically, people love the rawness. They love people just talking to the camera. I try to approach every video like a FaceTime with a friend,” she told the publicatiom.

In the year since Dylan began her video series, she has become a sought-after brand spokesperson whose posts command big bucks. Gareth Boyd, Marketing and PR director at Forte Analytica, told DailyMail.com about the money she likely commands, saying, “We estimate $50,000 to $80,000 per post, respectively on TikTok and Instagram.”

Dylan shared a video in March shopping at Kate Spade New York and trying out their new spring looks in both clothing and accessories. On April 5, she promoted Nike’s new Zenvy women’s leggings and Alate bra in paid partnership posts. Dylan has also done paid partnerships with Rent the Runway, as well as Maybelline and Ole Henriksen beauty brands.

One of her most talked about partnerships to date came when Dylan promoted Bud Light beer for a March Madness campaign. Channeling Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, she posed with cans of the beer and wrote, Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!!”

The partnership enraged a number of critics including conservative rocker Kid Rock, who posted a protest video shooting up a stand full of Bud Light boxes with a rifle. Country singer Travis Tritt also took offense, tweeting, “I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same,” on April 5.

Dylan has yet to specifically address the backlash, but did take to her account on April 5, noting that she was “feeling a little down.” “There’s a lot going on,” she said, before recounting a positive fan interaction she had earlier in the day.