Elizabeth Hurley’s latest film project, Strictly Confidential, is a family affair, with son Damian Hurley serving as the director. Though the upcoming movie features some steamy sex scenes between her and Pear Chiravara, the actress revealed that she had no qualms about filming them in front of her only child.

“Having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after,” Elizabeth, 58, said in a joint interview with Damian, 21, for Access Hollywood on March 16. “It’s kind of liberating to work with your family.”

Strictly Confidential, which is Damian’s major directorial debut, follows a woman who tries to uncover the truth about her best friend’s mysterious suicide on the anniversary of her death. Elizabeth plays a woman named Lily, although not much is known about her character yet.

As seen in the trailer, which dropped in late February, Elizabeth and Pear, 28, have a hot and heavy makeout session at a beach resort. Elizabeth told Access Hollywood that those kinds of scenes “weren’t necessarily things I’d always done in movies many times before.”

Damian, who has worked with his mom on her bikini shoots in the past, admitted that some people think their work together is “controversial.” However, neither he nor Elizabeth have an issue with it.

“[This has] been a fundamental part of my entire life, so for us it’s just not a thing, it’s part of business,” the young director said.

Elizabeth added, “I’m relaxed in front of him. He looks after me … it’s relaxing knowing someone is behind the camera who looks out for you.”

Elizabeth welcomed Damian in April 2002. She and her son have always been close and he grew up to follow in her footsteps with modeling and acting gigs, including joining her on season 3 of The Royals. Damian gushed about filming Strictly Confidential with Elizabeth in December 2022.

“I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was 8) promised me she’d be in my first feature; true to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Working together was a dream. This has genuinely been the most incredible experience, both professionally and personally. I’ve made lifelong friends and learnt many valuable lessons I’m so so proud of this film.”

Damian’s father was the late businessman Steve Bing, who died by suicide at 55 years old in 2020.