Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian teamed up to play the ultimate duo on American Horror Story: Delicate and their chemistry was unmatched. The franchise’s prominent actress revealed what it was like to work with the reality star.

“I mean, she’s amazing. She’s a pro,” the Scream Queens alum, 32, told Extra on Tuesday, January 23. “She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with, and she’s just chill. I love her so much.”

Fans were thoroughly impressed by Kim’s acting skills during the September 2023 premiere where she portrayed cutthroat publicist Siobhan Corbyn, who represented Emma’s character, rising starlet Anna Victoria Alcott. ​The beauty mogul, 43, made sure to grab viewers’ attention during the opening scene.

“Then tell the Daniels to suck my c–t. She’s not missing a press day for a f–king commercial shoot,” Kim’s onscreen character said while on the phone.

Fans took to social media to rave over Kim’s performance. “Okay. Here it is. I’m gonna say it. Flame me, unfollow me, do whatever you want but I’m gonna say it,” one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) at the time. “I enjoyed Kim K’s character and I look forward to seeing more of Siobhan.”

Kim’s journey to filming her first scripted series was featured during The Kardashians season 4 finale and she had no problem admitting how eager she was to work alongside well-respected names in the entertainment industry.

“OK, our first scene and I’m shooting with Emma Roberts, and I don’t know. I’m not nervous, I just want to make sure that I do a good job or I have my lines. I mean, working with Emma is so much fun. This is like what Emma does full-time, she’s so major,” Kim gushed of her costar during a confessional interview. “Emma is so nice, so pretty, so sweet and she’s so creative. I’m definitely out of my comfort zone, but I like that. That’s how you grow.”

Emma’s recent praise of Kim’s talent isn’t the first time she has spoken positively ​about the SKIMS founder. In fact, the We’re the Millers actress recalled the moment AHS cocreator Ryan Murphy informed her who would be playing her publicist and she was more than pleased with the decision.

“When Ryan called me and said, ‘Kim Kardashian is playing your publicist,’ I was like, ‘You just surpassed genius status,’” Emma recalled during a Grazia USA cover story in December 2023. “I just thought it was so brilliant.”