Erin Foster doesn’t have the best memories about the end of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chad Michael Murray, whom she claimed cheated on her with Sophia Bush.

During the Thursday, October 19, episode “The World’s First Podcast,” Erin, 41, and sister Sara Foster reacted to a claim made on gossip blog DeuxMoi that Chad, 42, “cheated on her with Sophia Bush” back in 2002.

“That is what happened,” Sara, 42, stated. Erin stated that the tip was true, adding, “He definitely did cheat on me with her in, like, a pretty egregious way. While we were living together.”

Erin sarcastically stated that the affair was “pretty cool” and laughed it off. “I’ve moved on though,” the Barely Famous alum continued. “I’m over it now. I mean, just barely. Just barely over it.”

David Foster’s daughter and the A Cinderella Story actor dated from 2001 to 2002. One year after they split, Chad began publicly dating Sophia, 41, after they met on set of One Tree Hill.

Chad and Sophia got engaged in 2004 and tied the knot in 2005. However, their marriage didn’t last long, and they split five months later. Their divorce was later finalized in September 2006.

Despite ending their marriage, the former couple had to continue working together on the teen drama until Chad departed the show in 2009. “When you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it,” Sophia explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2014. “Because, for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority. I think at the end of it really let me just let go of it.”

Chad later married Sarah Roemer in 2015, and they went on to welcome three kids. Meanwhile, Sophia tied the knot with Grant Hughes in June 2022. However, Sophia and Grant weren’t meant to be, and she filed for divorce in August following 13 months of marriage.

Rumors began to swirl that the Chicago P.D. alum is dating Ashlyn Harris after they both filed for divorce from their spouses. “It’s very new. They are definitely a couple,” a source told Page Six on Tuesday, October 17. Meanwhile, another insider from their social circle told People that the pair recently went on their first date.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

“After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” the source shared. “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”

Despite the speculation, neither Sophia nor Ashlyn, 38, have publicly commented on the status of their relationship.