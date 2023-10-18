Sophia Bush is surrounded by a supportive family, including her parents, Charles Bush and Maureen Bush. While her love life has made headlines over the years, fans want to know more about her parents and if she plans to have kids of her own.

Who Are Sophia Bush’s Parents?

The One Tree Hill alum is the only child of Charles and Maureen. Charles works as an advertising and beauty photographer, while Maureen runs a photography studio.

Sophia clearly has a close bond with her parents and has opened up about their relationship in the past. “My parents have always been incredibly supportive. I’m an only child, so we’re very close,” she told Ocean Drive magazine in 2007. “There’s just the three of us. They’re exceptional parents, but also great friends.”

The California native added that her parents were supportive of her pursuing an acting career. “My father was able to take his hobby, photography, and turn it into a beautiful career,” Sophia explained. “So when they saw how much I loved acting, they were 100 percent behind me.”

Does Sophia Bush Have Kids?

Sophia does not currently have any children. However, she has been open about wanting to become a mother and has mentioned possibly having children on her “Drama Queens” podcast.

Is Sophia Bush Married?

She became engaged to Chad Michael Murray in 2004 after they met on set of One Tree Hill one year earlier. The pair tied the knot in April 2005, though called it quits five months later in September of that year. Their divorce was eventually finalized in September 2006.

Despite ending their marriage, Sophia and Chad had to continue working together on the teen drama for five years. “When you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it,” she explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2014. “Because, for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority. I think at the end of it really let me just let go of it.”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sophia found love again when she married Grant Hughes in June 2022 after two years of dating. However, the duo announced they split in August 2023 after 13 months of marriage. “[They] were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” an insider told People at the time. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

The Chicago P.D. alum has not publicly discussed her divorce from Grant. Neither Sophia nor Grant requested spousal support in their divorce documents, and the businessman listed the reason for the divorce as “irreconcilable differences” when he responded to her August divorce filing in September.