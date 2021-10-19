Welcome the cooler months with these essentials that will leave you gorgeous — and feeling good!

Makeup Essentials

Instant glamour! Paint your pout with a highly pigmented satin-finish formula that wows for 8 hours. Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Power, $38, sephora.com.

It’s a vibe! Score a sexy eye look using 12 neutral matte and shimmery shades that are super-blendable — plus vegan and cruelty-free. Available in four other palettes boasting rosy, bright and cool tones. L.A. COLORS Color Vibe Eyeshadow Palette, $3, lacolors.com.

This award-winning, vitamin-infused multitasker makes eyes pop thanks to its unique indigo blue primer, which works in concert with the volumizing mascara for extreme color payoff and skyhigh lashes. RevitaLash Cosmetics Double-Ended Volume Set Primer & Mascara, $34.50, revitalash.com.

Body Essentials

A powerhouse mix of antioxidant-rich agents (think: coconut, marula and argan oil) rejuvenates and moisturizes skin while also soothing achy muscles. Use code TAKE10 to take $10 off all Parasilk Hot Hand and Foot Masks. Parasilk Beauty Hand & Foot Mask Combo Therapy, $49.95, parasilk.com.

Confidence in a spritz! This spicy scent features peppy fragrant notes of cardamom, jasmine and milk accord for a bold and beautiful effect. Cacharel Yes I Am EDP Spray 1 oz, $29.99, available at Walgreens or Walgreens.com.

ADORB BONUS: Receive a pretty floral print drawstring bag with any Yes I Am purchase (value of $35).

Healing agents including honey, oat, arnica and vitamin E calm down redness, bumps and other common irritations associated with shaving. Bee Bald Post-Shave Healing Balm, $7.39, amazon.com.

Wellness Essentials

Improve your energy and mood in the mornings with a refreshing glass of water mixed with a mango-flavored powder of B vitamins and ginseng. Moon Juice Ting, $42, moonjuice.com.

Both moms and little ones get digestive health support from these heart-shaped chocolates made with certified-organic raw cacao and billions of active probiotics and natural prebiotics. Gryph & IvyRose Adult Chocolate Probiotic, $34, and Children’s Chocolate Probiotic (ages 4+), $29, gryphandivyrose.com.

Skin Essentials

Sunshine for your face! Brighten the area around your eyes with an antioxidant-packed cream infused with skin-firming amino peptides and hydrating vitamin B3. Olay Vitamin C+ Peptide 24 Brightening Eye Cream, $29, target.com.

Achieve a glow-worthy complexion with this derm-designed serum that also shields against damaging blue light and pollutants. Sobel Skin Rx 35% Vitamin C Face Serum, $105, drsobelskinrx.com.

Super model approved: a rich, skin-balancing moisturizer packed with niacinamide to diminish the appearance of wrinkles for a more youthful look. Hourglass Equilibrium Restorative Hydrating Cream, $130, hourglasscosmetics.com.

Hair Essentials

Have color-treated locks? Listen up! Whether you’re brunette or blonde, this high-gloss treatment brings back shine and vibrancy — after just one use! Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Sheer Clear, $35, pureology.com.

Cleanse your scalp with hydrating, clean shampoo and conditioner formulas rich in aloe vera leaf juice, hyaluronic acid and celery extract. Nécessaire The Scalp Duo, $40, necessaire.com.

Right in time for the cool, dry weather: This light serum gets rid of flakes and the overproduction of oils courtesy of glycolic acid, castor oil-derived beads and prebiotics. The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment, $15, theinkeylist.com.

For super-straight strands or a voluminous mane sans frizz, reach for this ultra-light, luxe tool powered by advanced ionic technology to (quietly!) dry hair 4x faster than traditional versions. Bonus: It even has a self-cleaning function! L’ange Le Styliste Luxury Salon Dryer, $325, (30 percent off by using code: DRYER), langehair.com.