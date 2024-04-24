Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

This nepo baby made it all the way to Broadway. The 15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and her ex Brad Pitt is a co producer of the new musical The Outsiders and acted as her mom’s assistant in the run-up to the show’s April 11 opening night. “She takes it very, very seriously,” her proud mom boasted, adding that she was “a really tough assistant.” One of six kids, Viv loved having her mom to herself for a change, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

Even more, the teen — who’s been subject to her parents’ nasty years-long-divorce and custody battle — enjoyed hanging with the show’s young cast and, says the insider, “getting to blend in like a regular kid.”