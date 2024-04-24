This nepo baby made it all the way to Broadway. The 15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and her ex Brad Pitt is a co producer of the new musical The Outsiders and acted as her mom’s assistant in the run-up to the show’s April 11 opening night. “She takes it very, very seriously,” her proud mom boasted, adding that she was “a really tough assistant.” One of six kids, Viv loved having her mom to herself for a change, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.
Even more, the teen — who’s been subject to her parents’ nasty years-long-divorce and custody battle — enjoyed hanging with the show’s young cast and, says the insider, “getting to blend in like a regular kid.”
Harlow Madden
The 16-year-old made quite the impression when she walked the Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead red carpet with mom Nicole Richie, dad Joel Madden and 14-year-old brother Sparrow April 2. Not surprisingly, considering her mom named her fashion line House of Harlow, the teen is quite the fashionista — with a taste for Nicole’s couture-filled closet.
“She takes my clothes all the time,” the star admitted of her girl, a schoolmate of Charlize Theron’s kids. As Harlow thinks about her future, says an insider, she might follow in her mom’s footsteps. “She’s learning all about the design process.”
Fin Affleck
“Hello, my name is Fin Affleck,” the poised 15-year-old announced at mom Jennifer Garner’s dad’s April 6 funeral before reading from scripture. It was the teen’s first public appearance since changing their name from Seraphina and pronouns — and Fin’s parents couldn’t be prouder.
“It was an extremely courageous and beautiful moment,” an insider says. Fin also has an ally in the blended family dad Ben Affleck now shares with his new wife Jennifer Lopez. Fin and J.Lo’s child Emme Muñiz have become good friends, recently spotted shopping together in L.A. Of course, with their double dose of famous parents, the pair were expertly watched over by their ever-present security!
Maddie Watson
Her career went into freefall when Jamie Lynn Spears got pregnant with Maddie at age 16 (dad was her ex Casey Aldridge). So it was especially poignant when the Zoey 101 alum posted a prom pic with her 15-year-old.
The family has lived mostly out of the spotlight in Tennessee (Jamie Lynn wed Jamie Watson in 2014; they have a 6-year-old daughter). “Maddie’s just a normal teenage girl who goes to prom and spends time with friends,” says an insider. Still, the niece of Britney Spears has a taste for showbiz, appearing on the Nickelodeon game show Double Dare with her mom and making a cameo in her reboot Zooey 102.