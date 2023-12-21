Twilight is getting the remake treatment, but who will be cast in the TV show based on the hit teen romance franchise? Fans have some ideas.

Jacob Elordi as Edward

“He’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today.” the original film’s director, Catherine Hardwicke, recently said of the Priscilla actor, 26, taking on Robert Pattinson‘s role.

Jenna Ortega as Bella

Catherine thinks the Wednesday star, 21, “would be perfect” for the part Kristen Stewart played so beautifully in the 2008 hit.

Pete Davidson as Carlisle

Fans think Pete Davidson, 30, looks just like the 383-year-old doctor and vampire family patriarch played by Peter Facinelli.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Jacob

Many fans cried foul when non-indigenous actor Taylor Lautner was cast as the teen werewolf. The Reservation Dogs star, 22, could right that wrong.

Pedro Pascal as Charlie

The mustaches match! The Last of Us star, 48, also has the gruff but sweet paternal vibes required to portray Bella’s sheriff dad.