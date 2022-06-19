It’s a family affair! Gigi Hadid shared a rare photo of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik, with their daughter Khai in a sweet Father’s Day tribute following their dramatic split.

“Happy Father’s Day to my sweet baba,” the former Victoria’s Secret model, 27, penned via her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of her father, Mohamed Hadid, on Sunday, June 19. In the next slide, she attached a photo of the tatted-up British singer, 29, and their daughter, 20 months, and wrote, “& to Khai’s baba!!!!” alongside a smiley face.

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their first child together in September 2020 and have chosen not to share their daughter’s face on social media. The pair will share rare glimpses, but even more rarely do the pair include each other in their posts.

The A-list couple started their relationship in 2015 and have been through quite a few ups and downs in the past few years. The pair met during the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Party and broke up only a year later. After a roller-coaster romance, the duo reunited in January 2020 before welcoming their daughter later that year.

However, their latest split would prove the most dramatic. In October 2021, a source confirmed to In Touch that the new parents had “silently separated” in the aftermath of an alleged altercation that occurred between the “Pillowtalk” singer and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. At the time, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, claimed Zayn “struck” her during an argument.

According to documents obtained by In Touch later that month, Zayn pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment stemming from the incident with Yolanda. The “Steal My Girl” singer was sentenced to 90 days of probation per count, and ordered to take anger management classes, in addition to paying court fines and other penalties. He was also instructed to stay away from Yolanda and John McMahon, a security guard who the singer allegedly tried to fight.

Since the incident, Zayn and Gigi “are on friendly terms,” a source later told Life & Style in April 2022. Though the former couple “speak a few times a week,” the insider also noted that their “conversations are usually about Khai.”

The source concluded that Gigi “will always have a place in her heart for him.”