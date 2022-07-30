Fans all know Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, but some don’t know as much about her husband, Joe LoCicero, whom she met on the set of the hit CW series! Three years after the two married in May 2019, Gina announced that she was pregnant and they were expecting their first child together in July 2022.

Keep reading to find out more about Gina’s husband, Joe.

Joe Locicero Has Several Professions

Joe is an actor and has even starred opposite his wife in her hit CW telenovela as the stripper named Don Quixote, who was accidentally sent to perform for Jane as she was lecturing prospective college students. According to his IMDb page, the Long Island, New York, native also appeared in episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from 2019 through 2021.

Aside from acting, Joe is also a professional MMA fighter. He has even shared moments from his career via Instagram, including one occasion when he posed for a picture next to Gina.

“The new #WCK Middleweight California Amateur Muay Thai Champion,” he captioned a post in June 2018, with him wearing the champion belt next to the Deepwater Horizon actress. “I didn’t want to turn 30 without a #muaythai belt. Ryan Rahimpour gave me [five] of the most fun, creative and toughest rounds of my 20 years of Martial Arts, and he did it on [three] days’ notice. Thank you, Warrior. Everyone who was there and helped me prepare, I love you [sic].”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Gina Rodriguez Met Husband Joe During ‘Jane the Virgin’

Joe and Gina first met when he guest starred on her show as the stripper. He then returned several times from 2016 through 2019 as different characters including “alien soldier man,” “Prince Charming,” “the masked figure” and “Blooki,” per IMDb.

While the Miss Bala actress typically kept her relationship with the MMA star private, she revealed to Us Weekly in August 2018 that he had proposed to her.

“I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged. You’re the first people that I’ve told,” the Golden Globe winner said at the time. “I have been very, very blessed with a very incredible man. … I am marrying a feminist. I am marrying a man that is incredible and loving and understanding and kind and patient. I’m marrying a really incredible human being. That what it is. I met a human that like, knows he’s a human.”

Gina and Joe Announced First Child Together

In July 2022, the happy couple announced that Gina was pregnant with baby No. 1.

“This birthday hits different,” the CW alum captioned an Instagram montage video, which ended with a clip of her showing off a positive pregnancy test next to her husband.

Joe also shared a touching tribute for his wife just hours beforehand.

“Wherever you go, my heart follows. Happy Birthday, my goddess,” he captioned an Instagram post of Gina walking away from the camera in the forest.

Although he didn’t mention his wife’s pregnancy, Gina took to the comments section to make a note about it.

“Me and baby love you, papa,” she wrote.