Golden Bachelor’s Gerry's Daughter Slams Fans for 'Cruelty’

Golden Bachelor ​star Gerry Turner’s daughter Angie Turner isn’t happy with how some fans have reacted to her dad’s split from Theresa Nist after just three months of marriage.

“It’s no surprise the news of my Dad and Theresa choosing to split has sparked a range of emotions and opinions. I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!” Angie began in the caption of an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 24.

She continued, “What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with. My Dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else. I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings.”

Angie also thanked Andy Levine, cohost of the “Dear Shandy” podcast, for the kind words he had for Theresa, 70, and Gerry, 72, during the April 16 episode when he said he “100 percent believed they were a real couple.”

“Wow. Andy really nailed this sentiment in his ‘Dear Shandy’ podcast,” Angie wrote.

News of The Golden Bachelor couple’s divorce broke on April 12, just an hour before they confirmed the news and discussed their relationship on Good Morning America.

“We’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said during the interview.

He and Theresa revealed they ​decided to end their marriage after they couldn’t agree ​on where to live.

John Fleenor/Disney

“The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Gerry continued. “So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

However, sources exclusively revealed to Life & Style on Thursday, April 25, that Gerry had made the decision long before he filed for divorce on April 12.

“His real goal was to set himself up as a Hollywood player and be rich and famous,” said an insider. “He never had any interest in finding a bride or in the feelings of the women he courted on the show.”

The source continued, “Theresa was warned not to marry Gerry because of his history of lies and fraud. She really loved him, but she’s been played for a fool. She must have seen the writing on the wall when Gerry refused to move in with her.” ​

Another source added that Gerry had been planning to become a reality TV villain for some time.

“Gerry learned from the whole Vanderpump Rules scandal,” said the insider. “That’s when he set out to ride the same gravy train, and his reps are already pitching him as TV’s newest bad boy!”