The Golden Globes Was Dripping in Jewels! Inside the Jewelry Looks of Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and More

Stars such as Margot Robbie and Taylor Swift dazzled in incredible jewels at the 2024 Golden Globes. One thing many celebrities had in common was that their gems were set in platinum.

“Platinum is admired worldwide for its natural beauty, durability, and rarity,” Platinum Guild International CEO Huw Daniel tells Life & Style exclusively. “It enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, while holding these special stones most securely, which makes it an ideal setting for celebrities to wear on the red carpet.”

Scroll down to see the jewelry worn by celebrities at the Golden Globes and details on the looks.