Gwyneth Paltrow has been romantically linked to a handful of ultra-famous men in Hollywood. From movie box-office hunks to talented musicians, the Iron Man actress definitely has a type for talented — and handsome — guys.

The Goop founder is currently married to husband Brad Falchuk, whom she met in 2014 on the set of Glee. The two tied the knot in 2018, two years after she and ex-husband Chris Martin finalized their divorce.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” Gwyneth and Brad said in a statement in January 2018 on their engagement, per Us Weekly.

Although the couple are head over heels for each other, they didn’t start living together until 2019, nearly one year after they exchanged vows.

“Married life has been really good,” Gwyneth told InStyle in August 2019. “We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month. I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

While the entrepreneur is enjoying a blissful marriage, she opened up about dealing with major heartbreak from her breakup with ex-fiancé Brad Pitt. The pair started dating in 1994 and got engaged two years later. However, they split in 1997 before they could say, “I do.”

“I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight,” Gwyneth admitted on host Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in May 2023. “In a lot of ways, I didn’t really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place.”

Though she was “totally heartbroken when [they] broke up,” the Sex, Love & Goop series creator and the Fight Club actor became good friends years later.

“He’s a great guy. He’s wonderful, I really like him a lot,” Gwyneth added about her former love.

