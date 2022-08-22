Fans aren’t always supportive of every celebrity pair, which is the case for Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. The two addressed the “toxic negativity” they experience from the world after confirming their romance in January 2021.

The “As It Was” singer, 28, is not a heavy social media user – he’s never used TikTok and mainly uses Instagram to look at plants – but he is still conscious of the public’s negative opinion on his relationship with the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38.

“That obviously doesn’t make me feel good,” Harry told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Monday, August 22, in response to the backlash. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

The couple have not revealed much about their relationship, which has led to lots of fan speculation and rumors. When there aren’t details shared, “other people blur the lines for you,” Harry said. The singer described Twitter as “a s–tstorm of people trying to be awful to people” — as there have been tweeters that are shocked by the 10-year age gap and constantly criticizing the dynamic of their relationship.

The former One Direction member also revealed to Rolling Stone that keeping his private life out of the public eye has helped him in a positive way. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way,” he said.

As for Olivia, she has also spoken out on her stance on the constant hate. “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that kind of toxic negativity,” she began, calling it “the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there.”

Olivia continued, “I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” Olivia told Vogue in January 2022, when asked about her personal life. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy,” she continued, “it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Olivia is also currently undergoing a custody battle with ex Jason Sudeikis for their two children, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that,” the House alum said when asked about her relationship with Harry.

The duo connected while collaborating on the new film Don’t Worry Darling, where both Harry and Olivia star. They confirmed their relationship after being seen at a wedding together in January 2021. The actress was linked to Harry three months after her split from Jason, whom she was together with for over 10 years.