Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma have no bad blood with the actress’ ex Joel Madden! In fact, Matthew even took the stage to perform with Joel and his band Good Charlotte at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 22. Hilary proudly watched the show from backstage as her past and present worlds collided.

The How I Met Your Father star documented the concert on her Instagram Story. Hilary, 36, posted a video of Good Charlotte surprising the crowd with a Lil Wayne cameo onstage, and also congratulated the group for bringing in a crowd of 100,000 fans.

Matthew, 36, also posted about the fun weekend on his own Instagram page. “Played in my buddies’ band this weekend, drank Jared Leto’s coconut water [and] played ‘A Milli’ with Lil Wayne, 10/10,” he gushed. Hilary posted a selfie of her and Matthew sharing a kiss, as well, which she captioned, “Wild weekend in Vegas.”

Hilary and Joel, 44, began dating in 2004 when she was 16 and he was 25. Their relationship created major buzz due to their age difference, but Hilary defended the rocker when they spoke to Teen People for a joint interview in 2006. “We’re on the same level, even though he’s so much older,” she insisted. “Joel is the most respectful boyfriend I’ve ever had. We had five or six dates before we even kissed.” She also explained that the two were friends for months before their relationship became romantic. Still, things fizzled out by November 2006.

After the split, Hilary began dating hockey player, Mike Comrie, in 2007. They tied the knot in August 2010 and had one son, Luca, who was born in March 2012. Hilary and Mike separated in 2014 and she filed for divorce the following year. In January 2017, the “Come Clean” singer began dating Matthew and they got married in December 2019. They have two daughters, Banks, born in 2018, and Kora, born in 2021.

Meanwhile, Joel started dating his now-wife Nicole Richie in December 2006, just weeks after his split from Hilary. They had a daughter, Harlow, in 2008 and a son, Sparrow, in 2009, before getting married in December 2010.

Hilary and Matthew developed a friendship with Joel and Nicole, 42, when they became next door neighbors. “I have a good relationship with their whole family,” Hilary said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January. “I think people were [blown away by that]. We’re neighbors and we actually hang out all the time. I was just in her driveway honking at her to come drink wine with us the other day.”