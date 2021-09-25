It’s no secret holiday shopping can be overwhelming! In fact, we bet you wish someone would just hand you a list of the perfect gifts to buy for your friends, family, coworkers and beyond, huh? Enter: Life & Style‘s ultimate 2021 holiday gift guide.

Whether you’re looking to snag your mother-in-law a new signature scent or gift your coworker a sentimental item for their desk, our holiday gift guide has something for everyone … yes, even your boss.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos, links and more information — and check back often as we continue to update with the best of the best in beauty, fashion, home decor, technology and other items!