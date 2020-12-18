Here are the hottest products and destinations that are trending this week.

Breakfast Best

Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal has that same crunch you remember from the original with colorful bursts of berrylicious flavor. Don’t forget to sip the milk after you’re done for an extra treat! Suggested retail price $3.35. capncrunch.com.

A Cut Above

Need help with your weight-loss journey? Hydroxycut CUT supports weight loss with C. canephora robusta, and helps burn calories, increase energy and boost metabolism with caffeine to help you crush your next workout. It’s zero calories, zero sugar and available in berry lemonade, orange mango pineapple and watermelon pomegranate. Hydroxycut.com.

Cheers!

There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays this season than with Bartenura’s Cranberry Rosemary Spritzer. In a shaker, mash together a few rosemary leaves and a splash of lemon juice, then add 1.5 oz. cranberry juice, 5 oz. Bartenura Moscato and ice. Shake gently and strain into a glass. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and lemon peel to make the cocktail really pop. Bartenura.com or @bartenurablue.

Luscious Locks

VO5 Strawberries & Cream Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner smells good enough to eat. (But don’t!) Made with five vitamins, five botanical oils, plus strawberry and soy milk extracts, its scent is long-lasting and helps keep hair soft and shiny until your next wash. Oh, and if you haven’t noticed, the price can’t be beat!

(Available at H-E-B stores).

Can’t-Miss Destination

Guests will feel like a celeb the moment they step into the lobby of Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos, an all-inclusive, adults-only destination on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The property offers personal butlers to cater to your every need — whether it be unpacking your suitcase or drawing a bath using

the resort’s signature BLVGARI products. When not lounging at one of the four beachfront pools, treat yourself to a massage, facial or body wrap at Blanc Spa. With fine dining and drinks included, this is the lavish getaway you’ve been dreaming about!. Leblancsparesorts.com.

What a Tease!

The plusOne vibrating feather is sleek and ultra-versatile. This compact — yet powerful — vibrator features five different speed settings and will stimulate anywhere that needs a little love. It’s waterproof, USB-rechargeable and lasts for hours (yippee!). Oh, and it’s super quiet, too. $29.99, at Target stores and target.com.