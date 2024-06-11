Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky‘s 13-year marriage has lasted eons by Hollywood standards, but as far back as 2018, the Spanish actress shared she had doubts about their marriage.

Explaining now she and the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star had to navigate his journey from obscurity to stardom while raising three kids, the 47-year-old said at the time, “I don’t know how we survived as a couple.”

Despite a whirlwind courtship, Elsa and 40-year-old Chris had staying power — partly because they insisted on living with kids India, 12, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 10, in Chris’ native Australia, far from the Hollywood machine.

“Chris is now at a point where he can choose his projects, and if it interferes with family life, he doesn’t do it,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The insider adds, “They know they’re lucky and that what they have is special.”