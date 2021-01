3) Glowing skin:

“If 2020 made your skin look dull and lifeless, then now is the time to bounce back,” finds aesthetic nurse Megan Martinez . “A monthly Clear + Brilliant from Solta treatment is the single best way to replace damaged skin with healthy looking tissue and to give yourself that youthful glow ! Minimal discomfort and very little downtime, this laser treatment will let you hit the ground running in 2021.”

4) Body contouring:

“Get rid of the ‘COVID-19’ via diet and exercise. I don’t mean the virus; I mean the extra 19 pounds you gained this past year!” aesthetic nurse practitioner Morgan Wolf emphatically states. “And also, consider getting body contouring via CoolSculpting from Allergan Aesthetics. It’s a noninvasive way to permanently reduce pockets of unwanted fat and it is my go-to recommendation for people who want to target areas that diet and exercise can’t treat.”

5) Smooth legs: