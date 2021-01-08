, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway . Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars. . Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars. Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby , a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of

2020 is over — finally! — and it’s time for a fresh start. But, remember, New Year’s resolutions won’t work if you don’t keep them. So, make a commitment to keep your New Year’s resolution to improve your skin fitness and look your best in 2021 by focusing on this top five beauty categories.

1) Wrinkle fighters:

“Neuromodulators like Botox Cosmetic are really the first step in combating wrinkles,” teaches aesthetic nurse Jessica Graybill . “A common mistake patients make is waiting too long prior to starting facial injections. If the wrinkles can be softened earlier, then they will never get so deep where they become static (permanent). It’s a preventative measure that, in the long run, will save the patient from having to do more aggressive treatments later!”