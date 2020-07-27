Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

So summer heat is officially here and you just broke out in a rash, huh? Heat rash, also known as “prickly heat,” occurs when the skin’s sweat glands are blocked and the sweat that your body produces can’t get to the surface to evaporate. Typically it looks like itchy red bumps and occasionally even tiny blisters can form. I reached out to the nation’s leading skin care experts, and got opinions from all over the country, to get their recommendations on how to prevent and treat heat rash!

1. “Heat rash and prickly heat naturally occurs in hot, humid conditions and exercise can make it worse”, finds New York dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry. “So avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day. I recommend that exercise in the summer take place in the early morning or in the late afternoon/evening!”

2. “The less clothing you wear, the less likely you are to get heat rash ” notes Florida Dermatologist Dr. Kristen Aloupis. “And this recommendation is not just for adults — prickly heat is unbelievably common in kids so, of course keep them sun protected, but let your toddler run around in just a diaper and young kids can just don swimwear in the summer to avoid this annoying rash!”

3. “Use a ceiling fan and air conditioner when at all possible”, North Carolina Plastic Surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti advises. “The heat and humidity can wreak havoc on the skin during the Summer so stay indoors and keep your house cool!”

4. “A great way to treat heat rash/prickly heat is by soaking in a bathtub filled with cool water”, finds Connecticut dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “It lowers your skin temperature and helps soothe irritated skin!”

5. “Avoid heavy creams, moisturizers, and ointments, especially those that might contain petroleum or oils”, says Texas Dermatologist Dr. Alpesh Desai. “Heavy products seal in the heat and can block pores so absolutely stay away from those if you have prickly heat”.

6. “Prickly heat (also known as “miliaria rubra”) is exacerbated by tight clothes”, notes Delaware dermatologist Dr. Curtis Asbury. “So when summer hits, I always trade in my skinny jeans for a light, airy fabric like linen — wearing loose fitting clothes can really help prevent heat rash!”

So there you have it! You can prevent and treat heat rash and prickly heat this summer by following these expert tips!