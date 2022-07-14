Her little princess! Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse of her daughter Stormi Webster’s closet, which is filled with countless designer duds.

“My favorite spaces in my kids’ rooms [plus] new @kyliebaby,” the Kardashians star, 24, captioned an Instagram video post on Wednesday, July 13, to promote her Kylie Baby products.

The beginning of the video featured shots seemingly from the youngsters’ rooms, which include a comfy couch and a wooden rocking horse. Next, clips from the 4-year-old’s adorable closet were revealed, which unveiled an array of perfectly organized toddler shoes from pink and white boots to colorful sandals. A separate shot also featured Stormi’s wardrobe, which has various dresses and shirts hanging up on pink hangers.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Aside from Stormi, Kylie also gave a rare glimpse at her baby boy, whose new name hasn’t been revealed yet after she and boyfriend Travis Scott announced they were changing his former name, Wolf Webster. At the end of the Instagram clip, the makeup mogul’s hands were seen applying some lotion to her infant’s feet.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie’s daughter has been a busy bee lately. Just one week prior to the quick closet tour, the kiddo made her TikTok debut alongside her mommy as they sat in a car together while an audio track played, which Kylie lip-synced.

“What’s better than one cover girl? Two cover girls!” the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen mouthing, then panning the camera to reveal her child holding up two fingers.

Only hours before sharing the iconic TikTok video, Kylie included her daughter in a separate clip, lying in bed together. As the Hulu personality played audio of herself saying, “Stormi, you look like mommy, baby,” the toddler recognized her mom’s voice and started laughing.

While she’s a natural with social media now, Stormi is also quite the expert on glam, all thanks to her famous mommy. On June 8, Kylie featured Stormi in a TikTok video of both of them going shopping at the beauty store Ulta to pick up a few Kylie Cosmetics products.

After walking into the story hand-in-hand, Stormi acted like a true professional as she selected several palettes and lip stains, even showing off her stylish purple painted nails.

“OK, it’s a very special day today, because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta,” she said in the clip, before asking her daughter, “You excited?” to which Stormi sweetly responded, “yes.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared the precious moment via Instagram in addition to a second post, which she captioned, “Took my angel baby gorgeous goosey girl to see @kylieskin & @kyliecosmetics at @ultabeauty.”