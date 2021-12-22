What’s the biggest downside about going out during the wintertime? … The cold, obviously. What if we told you there’s a place in New York City where you can enjoy festive cocktails, delicious bites, all the Veuve Clicquot champagne your heart desires and warmth all on a rooftop?

Well, Mr. Purple’s Veuve Clicquot Winter Chalet is back — and better than ever — for the fourth year! Located on Manhattan’s Lower East Side atop the Hotel Indigo, Mr. Purple is offering patrons a unique après-ski lodge experience in the sky.

Gerber Group

The lodging itself has a cozy yet sophisticated vibe with fur-lined seating and ambient lighting. Once you’re done drinking in the stunning decor, you can start actually drinking. The menu includes seasonal boozy beverages, as well as Veuve Clicquot champagne cocktails.

As for dining, prepare to indulge on both savory and sweet fondue, short rib empanadas, pretzel bites and tempura baby zucchini.

Gerber Group

The pop-up opened up shop on November 15 and will be taking reservations through the holiday season. Reservations can be made 10 days in advance at Mr. Purple’s official website.