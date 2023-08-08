Ariana Grande knows that ~almost is never enough~ but she teased her fans with what appeared to be a possible re-recording of her debut studio album, Yours Truly, which came out on August 30, 2013. Since the record’s 10th anniversary is approaching in August 2023, Ariana’s fans are dying to know what the potential release date is.

Is Ariana Grande Re-Recording ‘Yours Truly’?

In August 2023, Ariana shared an Instagram carousel post with images suggesting that she was recording Yours Truly again. The first slide featured a photo of the Grammy Award winner standing in the middle of an orchestra while holding a microphone with her back turned toward the camera. A second shot showed Ariana from the waist up, holding a microphone and smiling. The third image in her post revealed the track sheets of three songs from the 2013 album: “Tattooed Heart,” “Baby I” and “Daydreamin’.”

“Almost 10,” Ariana captioned her post at the time.

Countless fans flooded the comments section of Ariana’s carousel to express their enthusiasm for the possible re-release. Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, even weighed in on her daughter’s apparent album tease by commenting, “I cannot breathe! I am so excited!”

Ariana, however, did not clarify whether she is re-recording the album or releasing an upcoming performance of the record’s tracklist.

When Is the ‘Yours Truly’ Album 2023 Release Date?

Ariana has not publicly confirmed a possible release date for the album. However, considering that the original record was released on August 30, 2013, fans believe its potential re-recording could be released on August 30, 2023.

What Are Ariana Grande’s ‘Yours Truly’ Album Songs About?

While speaking with MTV in August 2013, Ariana explained that the album was “a lot about boys; a lot about love; a lot about romance,” adding that she is a “hopeless romantic.”

“People got to know me first as an actress, but my mom said I’m a singer who acts on the side, but now they are gonna get to know Ariana the little brunette girl from Boca [Raton, Florida] who loves music more than anything,” Ariana said at the time. “And that’s very exciting to me, and it’s very relatable.”

As for the meaning behind the tracklist, Ariana emphasized that it encompassed the “most important years of [her] life” and “some of [her] most important experiences, relationship wise.”

“So many things I’ve learned I’ll remember when I listen back to these songs,” she added. “It’s just such a special thing for me. I can’t wait for my fans to hear it.”

One of the songs from the album called “Honeymoon Avenue,” in particular, struck a nerve in Ariana when she performed it. During her interview, the Nickelodeon alum described the inspiration behind the track, noting that it’s “about knowing you are at the end of a relationship and wishing it could not be the end and go back to the beginning and start over.”

Who Is Ariana Grande Dating?

The “Thank U, Next” singer has been open about some of her past romantic relationships. Her first public romance was with her 13: The Musical costar Graham Phillips, which fizzled out in 2011. The following year, Ariana was linked to Jai Brooks, then Nathan Sykes.

In 2014, Ariana started dating ex Big Sean, whom she collaborated with on several songs. Though the pair’s romance ended in 2015, they seemingly maintained a friendship following their split. Among her most notable exes were the late rapper Mac Miller and ex-fiancé Pete Davidson. Ariana dated Mac — who died in September 2018 — from 2016 to 2018. Her whirlwind romance with Pete lasted from May 2018 to October of that year.

Ariana later started dating her now-estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, in 2020. The two maintained a very low-key relationship and got married in May 2021. However, their love apparently didn’t stand the test of time, as reports of their split surfaced in July 2023 claiming that Ariana and Dalton broke up earlier that year.

Later that month, reports swirled that Ariana and her Wicked costar Ethan Slater were dating, despite both being legally married to their respective spouses. Ariana and Dalton have yet to file for divorce, but Ethan filed from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, just days after the news broke of his and Ariana’s newfound relationship.