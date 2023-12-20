Country rap artist Jelly Roll was slated to deliver a highly-anticipated performance during The Voice season 24 finale on December 19, 2023. Unfortunately, at the start of the episode, host Carson Daly announced that the singer was unable to make it and wished for him to “feel better” soon. This led many fans to wonder what caused Jelly’s absence and worry about his health. Thankfully, the “Son of a Sinner” hitmaker quickly addressed the confusion.

What’s Wrong With Jelly Roll?

After Carson’s announcement, Jelly took to Facebook to reveal why he couldn’t make it to The Voice that night. He told fans that he was “looking forward to performing,” but he was “extremely sick” and had to pull out of the finale. Though Jelly didn’t share exactly what his ailment was, he apologized to viewers who were excited to see him on stage.

“I’m sorry if I have disappointed anyone — if there was even a slight chance I could perform I would be on that stage tonight,” he wrote.

Fans flooded the comments section to share well wishes and support for Jelly.

“Love you ! Feel better real soon. God bless your life,” one fan wrote.

“Your health comes first thing!! Feel better soon, much love and prayers for you,” another user added. A third fan encouraged the singer to “always put your health and your family first! Praying for a full and speedy recovery!”

Jelly appeared to have been battling his illness for some time. After his performance in Philadelphia on December 12, the “Save Me” artist alluded to feeling under the weather on X.

“Thank you Philly — that might have been the sickest I’ve been on stage in my life, but y’all made me feel so good! Love y’all — thank y’all,” he tweeted.

Jelly Roll Will Return to ‘The Voice’ in May 2024

Those who were looking forward to seeing Jelly on The Voice stage will be happy to know that he’s already set to return in May 2024 for season 25.

“The Voice has been kind enough to have me back in May next year and I look forward to giving y’all the best performance of my life. Thank y’all for all of your love and support!” he wrote on Facebook.

Jelly Roll Had a Busy Year

Jelly saw huge success with country music in 2023. At the start of the year, his debut country single, “Son of a Sinner,” reached No. 1 on country radio. He also snagged five major nominations at the Country Music Association Awards — Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for his song “Need a Favor,” Musical Event of the Year for “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson and the coveted New Artist of the Year, which he won.

As if that wasn’t incredible enough, Jelly also won three awards for “Son of a Sinner” at the CMT Awards — Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year. Jelly is now on his way to the 2024 Grammys with nominations for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Lainey.