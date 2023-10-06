Katie Thurston has already appeared on The Bachelor and starred as the lead on season 17 of The Bachelorette. She’s giving reality TV a third try when it comes to finding romance, but will she be popping up on the beach for season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise? Fans want to know all about where to watch Katie look for love again.

Is Katie Thurston on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Although it would seem to be the perfect place for Katie to try her hand at another reality TV relationship, Katie will not be appearing on season 9 of BiP.

Is Katie Thurston on ‘FBoy Island’?

Yes! Katie will be appearing as one of the stars of season 3 on the CW’s show that features 13 “nice guys” who are looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed “fboys,” who are there to compete for the cash prize. Katie will have to figure out which men are there to have a romance and hopefully not choose one who is there to play her.

“This time around is very different because I’ve had my experience, which also means not only can people be on the show for their own experience, but then maybe they could be going after me for — dare I say, the wrong reasons — because I have a platform now,” Katie told Us Weekly.

The reality TV vet added that “more insecurities were present” this time around “because I have gone through it and I don’t know who’s trying to use me to get to the end and experience that five minutes of fame or whatever.”

When Did Katie Thurston Appear on ‘The Bachelor’?

The Washington native competed for Matt James‘ heart on Season 25 of The Bachelor, although she was sent home in week 6.

When Did Katie Thurston Appear on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Viewers fell in love with Katie while she was on Matt’s season, earning her the lead on season 17 of The Bachelorette. She gave her final rose to Blake Moynes and accepted his marriage proposal, but the pair split two months after the finale aired in August 2021.

“We lived in different countries during the pandemic. I think we were just already up against a lot,” Katie told Us about their failed engagement, as Blake is from Canada. “So, you just got to find someone who’s willing to put in the work. And that’s not even to him or myself. It’s just in general, long-distance is hard and maybe not the right choice for someone like me who really wants a hands-on, in-person relationship.”

Less than a month after confirming her split from Blake, Katie revealed she was dating John Hersey, a contestant from her season whom she sent home in week two. Their relationship managed to last longer than Katie and Blake’s, although they split in June 2022.

Like Katie, Blake is looking for love again on reality TV, appearing on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.