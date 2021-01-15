Getting over heartbreak! Selena Gomez’s new song “De Una Vez” sparked speculation that the lyrics are about Justin Bieber. The meaning behind the Spanish-language track is all about healing after heartbreak.

Selena, 28, sings in the chorus that she is “stronger on [her] own” following losing someone she loves. She also says she doesn’t “regret the past” but is now “reborn.” The title itself — “De Una Vez” — means “At Once.” The Dead Don’t Die artist made it clear she’s ready to move on.

“I don’t have you/I have myself/This is not for you to think it’s about you/I left so you don’t forget,” part of the song reads, according to the translation from Genius Lyrics. “Now I fully understand what I feel/You’re not here, how good is the time that has passed … You never knew how to value me.”



“De Una Vez” was released on Thursday, January 14, nearly one year after the Spring Breakers actress dropped her album Rare. Her latest song will be featured on an upcoming new album called Baila Congo (Dance With Me).

Many fans speculated the song was about her longtime on-and-off romance with Justin, 26. “Is it just me or is #DeUnaVez by Selena Gomez yet another song about Justin Bieber?” one user questioned. “You’re still putting up songs about #JustinBieber when he’s gone for a while now and is happy with his life?” someone else added. Others pointed out they thought the Selena-Justin chapter was closed for good after she released “Lose You to Love Me” in January 2020.

Justin and Selena were last romantically linked in March 2018. However, he moved on and got engaged to Hailey Baldwin in July 2018. They were legally married at an NYC courthouse two months later in September.

No matter who inspired the song, Selena is thrilled to return to her roots. “I am incredibly proud of my Latin background,” the former Disney kid said in a statement. “It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem.” Selena also sang in Spanish when she was featured on DJ Snake’s song “Taki, Taki” with Cardi B and Ozuna in 2018.

“This has been something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen,” the “Wolves” singer explained to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe during an interview on January 14. “And it happened, and I feel like it’s the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?”

She continued, “You know what’s funny, is I actually think I sing better in Spanish … That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I’m going to release this for. Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Needless to say, fans are ready for Selena’s new chapter!