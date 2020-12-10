This year, show them how gifting is done.

The Gift She Will Not Return for Store Credit

If your favorite someone won’t splurge on herself, do it for her. JTV 10K yellow gold over sterling silver hammered cuff bracelet. sku AG297. JTV.com, $183.99

Perhaps This Year’s Most Appropriate Stocking Stuffer

HEMPZ CBD Eye Candy Revitalizing Eye Crème calms dark circles, minimizes fine lines and reduce puffiness. Enriched with 100% Hemp Seed Oil and 50 mg of CBD. THC free, Gluten Free, Paraben Free, and Cruelty Free. Hempz.com and Ulta.com, $25

Perhaps This Year’s Most Thoughtful Gift

Achy or rundown? Boiron Oscillococcinum homeopathic medicine will help relieve the severity of flu-like symptoms. Non-drowsy, not known to interact with other medications or supplements, safe for anyone 2 and up*. oscillo.com, Walmart; $9.99 – $31.99

A Legitimately Cool Beauty Gift

Get the gift of the season props with The Lip Doctor Glycolic Brightening Duo. Designed and formulated by celebrity Dr. Nicole Bell. The Brightening Boost Pigment Correcting Cream evens out skin tone and corrects discoloration and brightens skin. The Brightening Vitamin C Serum hydrates, soothes and moisturizes for a beautifully flawless complexion. theelipdoctor.com; Duo price $155; Serum $90; Corrector $75.

The Best Gift for Your Very Stylish Friend

Who doesn’t like wearing cute shoes? Now, imagine they are comfortable and polished, too. Yes, we kid you not. Lifestride® heels, sandals, flats and boots are style and comfort reimagined. Oakley Boots, Lifestride.com; $109.99

For the BFF Who Knows Everything You Are Thinking Anyway

Love, career, finances? Dive into what the future holds with Psychics1on1.com gifted psychics, mediums, healers, and astrologers. Chat, call or video chat and get trusted advice and in-depth answers. psychics1on1.com; $5 off your first reading.

For the Gal Who Might Not Think You Know What’s Cool

Outdoor Products® Capri Hip Pack has a style all its own. The large main compartment and small front packet feature zip closures. The sturdy, adjustable waist strap fits up to 43″, and a handy top loop makes for easy grab and hang. outdoorproducts.com; $24

For Anyone Who Gives A Damn About Good Wine

Canvino is bottle-quality wine, in a can. From sustainable solar power farms, gluten-free and vegan, everything they do is designed to make you feed good inside. Drinkcanvino.com; 4-pack $24

A Can’t Miss Gift for Your Real Housewife

Reality star Dolores Catania and Designer Helen Hoey have curated the most intimate no-fail wish list. The Pulchra Intimates Holiday Gift Set includes a European inspired chemise, plus a limited-edition candle and roll-on parfumee oil set [kan-dl] By Arzo. Originally $120, now as a box set only $76.00. Pulchraintimates.com; Byarzo.com.

For the Gal Who Deserves to Be Salon Fresh

No Fade Fresh color depositing shampoos and conditioners are the perfect in-between hair color to seal in the color, keep color vibrant and true-to-tone every single day. In Silver Platinum, Light Pink, Lavender, Purple Bordeaux, Natural Blonde, Bright Red, and BondHeal Bond Rebuilder. nofadefresh.com; cvs.com, $14.99

The Stocking Stuffer That Will Not Go Unnoticed

Prove once and for all that stocking stuffers trump other gifts with Dr. Smiles Pop & Prime dental whitening pen, created by renowned NYC Orthodontist Dr. Jacquie Smiles, this proprietary formula & brush tip whitening pen can be use as often as needed to deliver a brighter, whiter holiday smile. Available at: DrSmiles.com; $24.99

A Smile-Worthy Stocking Stuffer

Master Injector Jennifer Di Landro (Dolcé Aesthetics NY), and 90 Day Fiance TV personality Ashley Smith’s Pout by D+A Holiday Duo features their bestselling lip glosses in five universally flattering shades with explosive matte finish. Free of parabens and phthalates, these products are also cruelty-free, gluten-free and come in recyclable packaging. Poutbydanda.com; $18.00

Imagine If You Could Gift Healthier Hair

Meet the newest shampoo and conditioner replacement. Unwash unique non-lather formula removes daily dirt without stripping hair of natural oils, leaving hair frizz-free and full of bounce. Saves time, saves water, and protects your color. Unwash.com, $29.00

