Drama alert! Longtime internet personality and beauty guru Jeffree Star teased a return to makeup reviews amid TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira‘s L’Oréal mascara scandal.

“Oh, I definitely have been hearing you loud and clear this week. You’ve woken up the motherf–king beast, and I’ll be reviewing makeup starting again next week — a lot of foundations and mascaras and certain things I hear may be fraudulent,” the YouTuber, 37, announced in a Wednesday, January 24, TikTok.

“So, if y’all want an unbiased, motherf–king bitch that’s been reviewing makeup for 10 years that has never accepted a f–king coin from one brand to ever say a product is ‘amazing,’ stay f–king tuned cause the bitch is back,” Jeffree concluded.

Immediately, fans flocked to the comments section to suggest that the makeup artist was throwing shade at Mikayla, 24, following accusations that she applied false lashes while reviewing L’Oréal’s Telescopic Lift mascara.

“I can hear Mikayla crying,” one user commented on Jeffree’s post. “Jeffree coming for Mikayla. I am ALIVE,” added another.

Mikayla, who boasts more than 14 million followers on TikTok alone, posted a review of L’Oréal’s Telescopic Lift mascara hours before Jeffree’s response. In the 45-second clip, the Massachusetts native claimed that the product “changed her life,” leaving her “speechless.”

However, it didn’t take long before fans suggested that she supplemented the product’s results with false lashes. “I love my Ardell Wispies too!!” one user joked, referring to a popular brand and style of false eyelashes. “Well, I won’t buy the mascara, but I added Ardell Wispies to my cart,” a second person chimed in.

“Tell me which brand of falsies you used, I’ll buy those,” a third user echoed, while a fourth commented, “Are you lashlighting us right now?”

In addition to Jeffree, makeup influencer James Charles also took to social media to weigh in on the controversy by posting a L’Oréal’s Telescopic Lift mascara review of his own. “I’m not going to lie to you guys, I was a little skeptical about this mascara just because of other reviews that I have seen, but now, I wish that I was getting paid for this review, because I think it’s actually pretty good. It did a nice job of lifting up the lashes, they look nice and black … it’s, you know, a good quality mascara that I would probably reach for again and no Ardell Wispies necessary.”

A rep for Mikayla Nogueira did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.