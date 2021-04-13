Honesty hour! YouTube stars like Tana Mongeau, James Charles, Jordyn Woods and more have openly talked — and posted videos — about plastic surgery.

Makeup artist James said he’s “very open” about procedures he’s had done. He talked about getting lip filler and Botox during a sit-down with model Naomi Campbell for her “No Filter” series in October 2020.

“I don’t have too much of it, but for me, my dad has literally the worst forehead wrinkles you could literally imagine on anybody ever,” the New York native explained at the time. “So, for me, my Botox was very much just preventative, because my dad and I have a very, very similar face.”

Although the iconic supermodel worried the makeup vlogger was “too young” for Botox, James insisted he’s being as careful as possible. “There’s not a lot in there, I promise,” he assured. “I can definitely still move everything around, so we’re very, very good.”

“Literally when I first got it, I was like, ‘Listen, girl, I don’t want any wrinkles but I need to be able to move my eyebrows. And if I’m frozen, we’re going to have a problem,’” he dished about his first experience with injectables. James is an advocate for going under the knife, but he noted he has no intention of going “overboard.”

Of course, being in the public eye, James receives questions about his appearance all the time. He responded to plastic surgery speculation after he jokingly tweeted in May 2020 about getting an “ass reduction.”

“It has come to my attention that people actually believed that my surgery yesterday was an ass reduction. Baby … I would never get rid of this thicker than a Snicker juicy caboose,” he later clarified.

James isn’t the only YouTuber who has faced questions about going under the knife. Jaclyn Hill has received shady comments from fans claiming her appearance has changed through the years. In November 2019, she responded to those wondering.

“Well … this year I have gone from 130 lbs [to] 155 lbs. Also, my nose filler, under eye filler [and] Botox have basically all worn off. So, my face DEFINITELY looks different,” she tweeted at the time.

We can always count on these YouTubers to be honest! Keep scrolling to see vloggers who have talked about plastic surgery.