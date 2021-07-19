Watch out Kanye West! Makeup guru Jeffree Star is becoming Wyoming’s best known ranch owner, ever since he purchased a sprawling 70-acre property outside the east-central city of Casper in December 2020. Since then, he has fallen in love with the remote and quiet life on the rolling prairie, while still running his successful businesses.

Jeffree made his intentions known about making the move in an August 5, 2020, tweet. It came after the COVID lockdown made him ready for a change from living full-time in the $14 million, 20,000-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion he purchased in 2019. “I’m flying to #Wyoming right now and can’t wait to have a second home out here soon!” he tweeted at the time. Jeffree then explained he wanted total solitude.

“I’ll be looking for some really cool ranches with a lot of acres and silence. And miles [and] miles away from anyone, for myself. So, yes bitch, Jeffree Lynn is coming to Wyoming,” he wrote on Instagram. He added that, “I think 2020 has been so crazy. It definitely opened up so many new chapters and things that, maybe, I was not ready to do. But bitch I’m ready. I’ll always be a Californian. Honey, it’s time to expand my wings and have a little more solidarity.”

Jeffree found what he was looking for when he snapped up a 70-acre lot featuring a 6,000-square-foot, main house with six bedrooms and a two-car garage. It also included a “shop” with additional garage space, though it’s likely the cosmetics mogul is keeping his luxury sports car collection in Hidden Hills, where his home features a vast underground garage.

On December 9, 2020, Jeffree shared an Instagram photo behind the wheel of a jeep with the open prairie sprawling outside of the driver’s side window. “It’s Mrs. Wyoming to you,” he captioned the photo. It’s unclear how much Jeffree paid for the ranch, but the home was built in 2011 for Casper attorney and businessman Jakob Norman, who listed the house and ranch spread for $1.1 million, according to Dirt.com.

While that’s a lot of money for a remote and rural part of the state — which is more than 200 miles away from the ski slopes of celebrity-friendly Jackson Hole — its chump change for Jeffree. The YouTuber and entrepreneur has a $200 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth. And there’s no price on happiness, as Jeffree is in heaven in Wyoming, where he has begun raising yaks on his ranch.

In his first major post about his quiet life in Wyoming, Jeffree shared several photos of him with a herd of the pack animals on July 16, 2021. “I have my very own ranch called @StarYakRanch.I haven’t shared anything yet with anyone because it’s been my quiet place. The place that’s helped me heal,” he began in the caption.

“Being a makeup mogul, owner of shipping fulfillment centers, YouTuber, makeup artist for the last 20 years, dog mom… I’ve done a lot. I’ve lived a crazy life and traveled the world living my dreams and creating my own lane. I can’t wait to continue to grow my brands and create the BEST makeup! But something I’ve always dreamed about, but never pursued, is owning a lot of land, growing my own food and raising more animals,” Jeffree revealed.

“I’m so grateful to finally find my own little slice of heaven, in the beautiful state of Wyoming!! To live in the middle of nowhere and be surrounded by nature for miles is something I truly love. To wake up every morning in peace and quiet, is truly what I call happiness. The journey to get here has never been easy, but it was so worth it,” Jeffree gushed.

