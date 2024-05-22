Country giant Jelly Roll has raced his way to a 70-pound weight loss! The 39-year-old “Son of a Sinner” singer, who once tipped the scales at more than 500 pounds, competed in a 5K race in Pasadena, California, on May 7.

Jelly got emotional at the finish line. “I couldn’t walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January,” he said as he wiped away tears. “So I felt really, really good about it. It was a little bit harder than I thought it was going to be, but it’s awesome. The coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys.”

The former half-tonner isn’t slowing his roll and will run in an even more challenging half marathon later this year, part of his plan to drop another 100 pounds.

A friend said his effort was a middle finger to haters who recently spurred Jelly to leave social media because of all the taunts about his weight.

“Jelly is making big changes — he’s determined to get down below 300 before he’s done,” the insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s just shutting out the noise in the meantime.” The “Need a Favor” singer adds he’s “feeling really motivated.”