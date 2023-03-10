Her truth. Jenna Ortega has no issue with a minor wardrobe malfunction. The Wednesday actress explained that blue mark on her dress after attending the Scream VI movie premiere on Monday, March 6.

The Netflix star, 20, shared a photo of her look from the event on Instagram along with a few hashtags that explained what happened to her outfit. “Sharpie stain who gives a s–t,” one hashtag read. Jenna also added, “I’m so sorry Olivier,” tagging Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, who designed her dress.

When it comes to her role in the forthcoming horror film, which hit theaters on Friday, March 10, Jenna is playing Tara Carpenter, a character she originated in the 2022 movie Scream.

“In the fifth installment, I only ever shot with Ghostface, and I was only ever screaming and crying on the floor,” she shared on Deadline’s “20 Questions” podcast in November 2022. “So on this second one, I had to interact with my other cast mates and give her some sort of a personality, and that was really fun for me.”

Paramount Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

With her various horror projects, the former Disney Channel star is being called this generation’s “Scream Queen,” a titled which suspired her.

“I feel like ‘Scream Queen’ is an honor I’m not ready to take yet. I feel like you need to do a lot, or you need to do something that really solidifies that place and name for you,” she told horror outlet Dead Meat head of the Scream VI premiere. “I don’t know if I’ve worked my way towards that yet.”

However, Jenna is a big fan of the film genre overall.

“I just love blood and guts and screaming and crying and I think there’s something very cathartic and therapeutic about the process,” she explained. “I think that horror films have so many different facets and I feel like it really challenges you as an actor in order to kind of create an accurate through-line and make the romance level of the project make sense, leading into the comedy and leading into the horror.”

When it comes to her forthcoming horror roles, it’s been reported that Jenna might just star in Tim Burton‘s upcoming Beetlejuice 2 as the daughter of Lydia, who was played by Winona Ryder in the 1988 film. While this casting news has yet to be confirmed, The Hollywood Reporter was first to break the news with multiple sources discussing the budding star’s casting.

This might just be Jenna’s year after all!