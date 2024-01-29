Amicable coparenting at its finest! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted in a rare outing with Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and some of their kids.

Garner, 51, was papped exiting a musical performance at a school in Los Angeles with her and Ben’s kids Seraphina and Samuel, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. The exes’ oldest daughter, Violet, did not appear to be in attendance. Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, trailed closely behind with her child Emme, engaged in their own conversation. Emme’s twin, Max, was also missing from the event. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer shares the kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Though the cameras did not capture the Alias alum interacting with her ex and his new wife, everyone appeared to be in good spirits.

Affleck and Garner tied the knot in June 2005 after less than a year of dating. After welcoming Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, the couple announced their separation in 2015. The exes filed for divorce in 2017, seeking joint legal custody of their kids, and the divorce was finalized a year later.

Before he married Garner, Affleck dated Lopez from 2002 to 2004. The couple reunited in April 2021 and announced their engagement a year later. Affleck and Lopez got married in July 2022, with the Air actor becoming a stepfather to Max and Emme, both 15.

It’s not often that Garner, Affleck and Lopez are all seen together with their blended family. However, they’re famous for their amicable coparenting dynamic. Lopez gushed about how “well” she and Garner work together in a November 2022 interview with Vogue, calling her an “amazing coparent.”

Meanwhile, a source exclusively told Life & Style in June 2023 that Garner and Lopez have a “pleasant” relationship.

“Jen and J. Lo have more in common than they’d probably like to acknowledge,” the insider shared. “They’re both career-driven artists and protective moms whose children come first. They don’t want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them. Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond.”

With that said, Garner’s friendly relationship with Affleck has sometimes driven Lopez mad. After the former spouses were spotted together a few times last year, a source exclusively told Life & Style in October 2023 that Lopez felt “threatened” by their close bond.

“She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn’t appreciate how much of her husband’s time Jen has been taking up,” the insider said.