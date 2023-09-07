Jennifer Love Hewitt has had enough of the ongoing plastic surgery speculation and clapped back at critics who claim she’s had work done. The Ghost Whisperer actress, 44, recently shared her new hairstyle on Instagram and fans noticed changes to her face rather than her short locks.

“So many people said I look different,” Jennifer wrote via Instagram Stories alongside a series of selfies using cartoon-like filters on September 3. “I look the same as always. Couldn’t look more natural. I woke up like this. Filters don’t change you that much.”

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star posed for six selfies and used a different filter for each. Jennifer rocked her best duck lips with a lip filler photo, a baby face and other appearance-altering looks that drastically changed her face. In the last picture, however, she opted for a less filtered preset that showcased more of her natural face, writing, “JK. But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered. Be good. Be kind. Spread love.”

After jokingly setting the record straight on the constant plastic surgery accusations, the Texas native got blunt about rumors she got a brow lift.

“I didn’t even know you could lift your brows like that. The only thing that I’ve done is microblading with Audrey, who I love,” she admitted in a separate video before giving praise to a certain celebrity beauty mogul.

Jennifer Love Hewitt/ Instagram

“I don’t have anything on them today really, except this product, but it’s the Rare Beauty lifting gel stuff. I mean, Selena [Gomez], ‘thank you’ is all I can say. I love it, so I’m going to put it up so that you know what it is, but that’s what it is. That is the brow lifting that people are talking about. That’s all I got.”

Jennifer chopped her long and blonde summer locks and debuted a chic copper-red bob via Instagram in a since-deleted post in August. While some fans gushed over her fall look, others accused the People’s Choice Award winner of getting cosmetic enhancements on her face, which they tend to do in her comments section.

“I had to run to the comments to see if this is her. Okay, glad it isn’t just me!!” an online user commented in the post that has since been taken down.

Jennifer tends to use filters in almost all of her social media posts. That being said, critics don’t believe that’s the reason for her differing looks.

The Heartbreakers ​star kicked off the holiday season on August 25 and invited her online followers to join along as she decorates and prepares for spooky season. Unsurprisingly, her physical appearance was the topic of conversation in the comments section.

“She was beautiful before she had the work done. Still beautiful but a totally different face,” one person wrote as another fan complimented Jennifer, writing, “You are so stunning and love the hair cut.”