Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese’s Hottest Swimsuit Photos Show She’s Enjoying Her Summer to the Fullest

C’est la vie! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese has been getting a “little sun” and making the best of her low-key summer. Over the past few weeks, the MTV mama shared a series of swimsuit-clad snaps flaunting her figure and it looks like she’s feeling more confident than ever — and we don’t blame her!

“Got that curvy figure back thanks to quarantine,” she captioned a selfie rocking a black high-waisted bikini in May. The TV personality has been showing off her trendy one and two-pieces while enjoying the company of her family members.

It’s been an adjustment, but Deena and her husband, Christopher Buckner, have been getting creative with fun afternoons at home amid the lockdown, resorting to watching movies, going on walks and cooking up some tasty meals. The lovebirds and their darling son, Christopher John, have been self-isolating together in New Jersey since March.

Just a few days ago, the reality star shared some big news with her fans about her latest business venture. “These past couple of months I’ve been working on something super special … at the end of the month I’ll be launching a baby boy mommy/daddy and me clothing line called Christopher John,” Deena wrote about her collaboration. “Not only is it hard to find cute boy clothes, but it’s even harder trying to find matching outfits for you and your baby boy! So I decided why not do it myself.”

Deena welcomed her bouncing baby boy in January 2019, and she’s kept it very real about the difficulties of becoming a parent for the first time.

“Motherhood is definitely harder than I expected and I never understood [people] telling me while pregnant to get sleep,” she wrote in February 2019. “But it’s all so worth it, he’s my little sidekick. We got this.”

Would they like to grow their brood in the future? “Well, I want to have time with [baby No. 1] and we want to appreciate him, but we were thinking we want our kids to be close in age,” the mother of one previously told Life & Style exclusively. “So, maybe a year and a half and then start trying again, but the first year and a half, we want to give all our attention to CJ.”

In the mean time, she’s loving life with her family of three!

