So long, L.A.! After spending the summer in Nashville, Jessica Simpson is considering moving full-time to Music City with husband Eric Johnson, 43, and their three kids, Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4.

“She’d been toying with the idea of relocating but wasn’t sure how her children would adjust,” a source exclusively admits to Life & Style, adding that the trial run went better than expected. “Jessica was thrilled by how happy they were there, and it has her thinking of making a more permanent move.”

Tellingly, the singer, 43, recently put their $22 million Hidden Hills, California, mansion on the market. “Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, ‘You laugh the whole time. You’re so happy,’” Jessica shared. “It’s because I’m not on guard. I’m with a lot of like-minded people. It’s not about the celebrities — it’s really about the music and the heart and the conversation.”