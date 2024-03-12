Jessie James Decker Reveals Push Present From Husband Eric

Jessie James Decker is soaking up her first moments with baby No. 4, son Denver Decker, after giving birth last month. The country singer exclusively opens up about her full household with Life & Style and reveals the sweet push present she received from husband Eric Decker.

“Eric did get me a beautiful push present. I’ll be sharing a photo of it soon. It was a ring with all four of our babies’ birthstones. It was so sweet,” Jessie, 35, gushes to Life & Style.

The Kittenish founder and former NFL star, 36, who wed in 2013, also shares daughter Vivianne and sons Eric Jr. and Forrest. In 2019, Jessie exclusively gushed to Life & Style about her wolfpack and revealed that she and Eric were debating the option of having a fourth child.

“I feel really good and complete with three. I do know that Eric kind of teeter-totters between three and four,” the “I Look So Good” singer told Life & Style at the time. “I feel like in a perfect world he would have a fourth, but you know, we’re still having those discussions where I’m not a hundred percent sure where I land.”

The couple decided to expand their family and welcomed baby Denver on February 9, 2024.

“Our beautiful boy is here,” Jessie captioned a February 18 Instagram photo with Eric as they held their youngest child in the hospital. “Denver Calloway Decker 8.7 2/9/24.”

While raising four kids and juggling a successful business and music career, Jessie also sparks her passion for cooking in the kitchen. After publishing three cookbooks, the Eric & Jessie: Game On star recently partnered with Waterloo Sparkling Water to promote their new flavor, Raspberry Nectarine, returning flavor Tropical Fruit and Summer Berry’s expansion. Jessie used the bubbly refreshment as an active ingredient in new recipes! Of course, her little ones were the judges of the tasty treats.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

“I love making muffins for weekend breakfasts with my family, so I played off a berry muffin by incorporating Waterloo’s delicious Summer Berry flavor. For those who don’t know, the carbonation in sparkling water is great for baking, creating a lighter and fluffier texture in batter,” Jessie exclusively explains to Life & Style. “The whole family has tried these recipes and given their stamp of approval! Vivi, Eric and Forrest have been enjoying the Summer Berry Pancake Mini Muffins and Razzy Crispy Fried Chicken & Glaze. Of course, Eric is always eager to try out my latest creations, and he’s a big fan of the Tropical Shrimp Mango salad.”