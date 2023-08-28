Jessie James Decker revealed she was “very surprised” to become pregnant with baby No. 4 after she asked her husband, Eric Decker, to get a vasectomy.

“It was not planned,” Jessie, 35, told her fans while participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 27. “As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done.”

She continued, “But I just feel like God always has other plans. It was extremely shocking and surprising but [we are] happy excited.”

Despite not planning the pregnancy, Jessie emotionally said that she is happy to expand her family. “Being able to have another little baby is, like, the most incredible blessing,” she told her fans. “We are all just over the moon.”

The “I Still Love You” singer went on to share that Eric, 36, “didn’t believe” her when she revealed she was expecting and thought she was “playing a joke” until she “physically peed again on a stick.” Jessie added, “It was shock for awhile there.”

The couple – who tied the knot in 2013 – are already the parents to children Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5.

Also during the Q&A, Jessie explained that she told their children “pretty fast” because their family is “just too tight” for secrets.

“I wanted them to understand why Mommy was gonna be so slothy and tired and not as energized as I always am,” she explained.

The “I Look So Good” singer opened up about her pregnancy just four days after revealing she was expecting on August 22. “Good morning,” Jessie captioned an Instagram clip that showed her walking onto a balcony with a white teacup. The expectant mother wore a pair of white shorts and a gray sports bra as she revealed her growing belly. The announcement was complete with Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” playing over the clip.

Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Back in June 2019, Jessie exclusively told Life & Style that she was open to expanding their brood. “I feel really good and complete with three,” she said at the time. “I do know that Eric kind of teeter-totters between three and four. I feel like in a perfect world he would have a fourth, but you know, we’re still having those discussions where I’m not a hundred percent sure where I land.”

“I can’t turn down having another baby with that man,” she added. “He’s such a good daddy.”