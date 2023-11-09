It appeared to be a picture-perfect fall day. Not a cloud was in the sky as Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen, 56, loaded their daughters, Winnie, 10, and Frances, 8, into their Ford Lightning and went pumpkin picking on October 28. “This is going to be the best Halloween ever,” the Tonight Show host said in an Instagram montage. “All I ever wanted to do in my whole life [was] have a beautiful family and a truck full of pumpkins. And we did it.”

Things weren’t so idyllic just a week earlier. On October 20, In Touch exclusively revealed online that Jimmy and Nancy’s 16-year marriage was in crisis, with the couple allegedly arguing over everything from money to his partying ways. According to the report – which emerged a month after 14 current and former Tonight staffers accused the Emmy winner, 49, of creating an unpleasant work environment in a scathing Rolling Stone article — Jimmy had even moved from NYC to Mill Neck on Long Island amid the relationship drama. But now “he’s picking up the pieces, both at the office and at home,” an insider tells Life & Style. “Jimmy is turning over a new leaf – he apologized to his staff, is making family time a priority and has sought out counseling to change old patterns that don’t suit him any longer.”

The Rolling Stone piece claimed that constantly changing leadership and Jimmy’s erratic behavior (including being intoxicated on more than one occasion) had affected the mental health of employees. Jimmy and showrunner Chris Miller held a staff Zoom meeting to address the allegations, where the host reportedly apologized. “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad,” Jimmy said. “I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people.”

He’s making good on those words. “Jimmy is implementing morale-boosting programs at work — staff dinners, group yoga classes, activities that will regain the trust of employees, especially the ones whose feelings were hurt,” shares the insider. “He may have faltered in handling certain situations before, but he’s all about learning from his mistakes.”

That’s the case on the home front, too. “Family now comes first,” says the insider. “Jimmy’s focus is to not get overwhelmed and take it out on others, at work or at home. You can already see the difference in him.”