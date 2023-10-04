Joe Gatto, who is perhaps best known as the former star of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, isn’t joking about his bank account.

The Staten Island-born actor has made millions through his storied acting and comedy career, including his years on Impractical Jokers. However, he announced his retirement from the hidden camera show in December 2021 in the wake of his divorce from Bessy Gatto.

Now, in the midst of Joe and Bessy’s reconciliation, fans are wondering how much Joe is worth.

What Is Joe Gatto’s Net Worth?

The comedian and actor has an estimated net worth of about $7 million, according to multiple outlets.

How Does Joe Gatto Make Money?

When Joe first moved to California with dreams of being a screenwriter and director, he worked at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles. “I crushed the retail game for a while,” he said in an interview with Theo Von Clips in 2019. He even said he was ranked as the 5th “platinum pace-setting salesman” in the country. “One million dollars in a year but that’s neither here or there,” he said. “I mean who’s bragging? No one!”

He was so successful at his sales job, and able to sell “anything,” that he even joked about returning to his old gig when he saw that the Nordstrom had a Tesla gallery. “Forget TV man, I’m coming back,” he said with a laugh.

Later, Joe began production on Impractical Jokers, and its several spin-offs, on which he starred and acted as a producer. Reports claim that he and his costars made $50,000 per episode.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The comedian announced his departure from the show in an Instagram post shared in December 2021. In the caption, Joe wrote that he’d been having “issues” in his “personal life” and wanted to focus on “coparenting.”

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished,” the post read.

Still, Joe didn’t quit show business when he retired from the hidden camera series. As of publication, he’s currently on a U.S. tour with his comedy show.

In addition to standup, Joe stays busy with his podcast “Two Cool Moms” alongside standup comedian and actor Steve Byrne. He’s also guested on plenty of other podcasts, such as Joe DeRosa and Sal Vulcano’s “Taste Buds” and “Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.”

In addition, Joe is also on Cameo, offering personalized videos for $229, which is on the higher end for the site.

Joe Gatto Owns Property

Joe and Bessy sparked reconciliation rumors in April 2023 when Life & Style exclusively obtained a deed to their new home in Glen Head, New York. In the paperwork, the pair stated they were living together as “husband and wife.”

The deed had been filed in June 2022.

Are Joe And Bessy Gatto Back Together?

In September 2023, Joe confirmed that he and Bessy have reconciled nearly two years after announcing their split.

“10 years ago when we started out, I could have never imagined the absolute crazy ride with highs and lows our marriage has endured,” Joe wrote in an Instagram post. “But there was always love. And me knowing that there is no one else I’d want to be my person.”