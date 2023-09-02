Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto and his wife, Bessy Gatto, are back together nearly two years after announcing their split.

“10 years ago when we started out, I could have never imagined the absolute crazy ride with highs and lows our marriage has endured,” the comedian, 47, wrote alongside a picture with his wife on Saturday, September 2. “But there was always love. And me knowing that there is no one else I’d want to be my person.”

While he thanked his wife for their decade together, he added, “I’m happy and hopeful that we will be able to get a few more in because we have proven with compassion, forgiveness and an open heart we can do this.”

“Together,” the truTV alum concluded the sweet statement. “Looking forward to more of it all, including laughing together, memory making with our incredible family and of course … dogs. Love you so much Mrs. Gatto.”

Courtesy of Joe Gatto/Instagram

Their reconciliation comes nearly two years after initially revealing their decision to split in December 2021. Joe disclosed his split from Bessy, 41, after announcing he would be stepping away from the popular reality series. He pointed to his breakup with his wife and wanting to focus on “coparenting” as the reason he was taking time off.

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” the Staten Island native’s statement began. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished.”

Joe then revealed he had been having “issues” in his “personal life” that led him to the difficult decision to part from the show, which he had been a part of since 2011. “[Bessy Gatto] and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids,” his statement continued. The couple shares daughter Milana and son Remington.

Despite their split, the couple remained friendly. Prior to their statement, the couple sparked reconciliation rumors in April after Joe and Bessy were rumored to be living at the same address as “husband and wife” according to a deed exclusively obtained by Life & Style.

The pair bought the home in Glen Head, New York, and noted the status of their relationship in the deed filed in June 2022. On January 10, 2023, a document was filed that listed the mortgage had been satisfied and that Joe and Bessy are the owners and reside together in the home.