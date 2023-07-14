Joe Jonas Pooped His Pants and Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction

Cake by the …? Celebrities experience their fair share of wardrobe malfunctions, even Joe Jonas, who recently admitted to a time he pooped himself onstage four years ago.

“I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s–t your pants,” Joe, 33, said during a Wednesday, July, 12, interview on Australia’s KIIS FM radio show Will & Woody .”Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot; it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So, it was like a mid-wardrobe s–t change during the set. That’s a story I’ve never told, [but] also that’s just real life.”

The middle Jonas Brother joked that the incident is “fresh” in his mind and that he “worked through it” with “a lot of therapy.” he joked.

Joe continued, “The whole time, I thought this is definitely, somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head. It was a light one, it wasn’t a full, so I was able to tell the tale.”

After sharing his deepest, darkest secret, Joe admitted that the ​onstage accident “wasn’t as big of a deal” as he pictured in his head.

“But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now.”

Joe is arguably the most open and outspoken Jonas Brother (besides the youngest JoBro Frankie) and hasn’t shied away from talking about taboo topics.

Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstoc

In August, Joe partnered with Xeomin, a prescription-based medicine injected into one’s muscles to prevent wrinkles and admitted to getting the non-invasive cosmetic treatment.

“[Xeomin] gave me that confidence that I think we all want to feel as we get older. There’s this kind of stigma around guys talking about skincare and how we feel and, and the products we use. I felt like it was a good fit,” Joe told Allure at the time.

The Camp Rock alum continued, “Yes, it is getting more mainstream and there’s less negative connotation that comes with these types of procedures and skin-care routines. I find it to be something that I’m glad that we’re able to discuss openly without it feeling like it’s a big secret for people.”