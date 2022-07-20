Joey King has transformed from a child star to a talented and well-known celebrity. Although the White House Down star was already recognizable in her earlier work such as in Ramona and Beezus, she later catapulted to franchise status after appearing in The Kissing Booth films. Now that she has a slew of new upcoming movies under her belt, Joey is truly a busy bee. However, she occasionally takes a moment to soak up the sun when she hits the beach or the pool, wearing a stunning bikini or swimsuit!

“#21,” the Bullet Train actress captioned an Instagram carousel post in July 2020, which featured shots of Joey donning a royal blue and fruit-print two-piece ensemble. She also competed the birthday moment by crowning herself with a silver tiara as she stood in front of the ocean.

While she embraces positive self-perception, Joey has spoken out about how the harsh pressure social media and fame have affected her.

“I started to see the downside of people having so much information about you or to your personality or personal information,” the Crazy, Stupid Love actress told Flaunt magazine in March 2021. “I have had to remind myself more now of reasons to be confident than I used to.”

She also explained how “this new generation is taking the signs that are being thrown at them and why it is taking a downhill direction” and urged her fans to “acknowledge it and not participate in the dark side of it.”

“I try not put too much pressure on myself because I always feel like I have,” the Princess star added. “So, being able to be like, ‘Hey, it’s okay that you’re anxious’, or ‘It’s okay you’re overwhelmed and only answer one email.’ Just being able to say that, I feel better.”

Joey also opened up about how she had to reevaluate her perception of beauty after shaving her head for her dramatic role in The Act.

“After shaving my head, I really had to confront my own self,” she told PopSugar in June 2019. “I had to look in the mirror every day and find my inner beauty and confidence, and the outer beauty … and I can say with 100 percent certainty that confidence is beauty.”

Joey added “The internet was harsh on me the first two times — people were not very nice online.” However, she also noted that she didn’t regret her decision to chop off all of her hair.

“I remember looking in the mirror in the moment, and my hair was totally gone, and I just got the biggest smile on my face, and I thought, ‘This is going to be me for the next few months, and I’m ready to hang out with me,’” Joey added.

