John Mayer “wanted” the “hate messages” from Taylor Swift fans to get “leaked” after the musician has received “hundreds” of rude messages and “death threats,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “[He] says it’s not cool.”

“While Taylor obviously isn’t the one sending the DMs, he hopes that she’ll learn how terrifying it is,” adds the insider.

The “Your Body Is a Wonderland” artist, 44, personally responded to a rude message from a Swiftie on Sunday, November 14, which was publicly posted on TikTok by the user, @hoeforlouaylor.

“F–k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something,” the social media user wrote to the “New Light” musician, adding a heart emoji with another follow-up message that read, “Answer me you bitch.”

Courtesy hoeforlouaylor/TikTok

Instead of ignoring the message, the “Wild Blue” singer decided to respond. “I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple days,” he revealed. “I decided to choose your message at random to reply to. You can feel free to screenshot, share in any way you like if you want. I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

The hate message came on the heels of Taylor, 31, re-releasing her Red album on November 19, which features many breakup songs that are rumored to be about her three-month whirlwind 2010 romance with ex Jake Gyllenhaal. Amid the nostalgia, some people have decided to go after John, who dated the “Cardigan” singer briefly in 2009. It is believed that “Dear John” is a song about their tumultuous romance in which John was 32 at the time while Taylor was 19.

The social media user claimed it was a “dare” to send John the hateful messages. “She’s a Taylor fan and like, so am I … I’m sorry. I did not expect you to see,” @hoeforlouaylor said, adding that she “wasn’t trying to get sued” over the DM exchange. The “Last Train Home” artist accepted the apology but asked, “So, it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?”