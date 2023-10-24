Actor John Stamos is known as one of the most ageless stars in Hollywood, but has he had the help of plastic surgery to maintain his youthful looks? The Full House alum turned 60 in 2023 and fans have wondered what his secret is to staying so fresh faced.

John revealed in his October 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, that he had two nose jobs in the early ’80s after being called “Big Nose Stamos” growing up. “Everyone who gets a nose job tries to find some excuse other than vanity, but let’s call it what it was — vanity,” he wrote.

“I’m not all that happy with it. My nose looks kind of pushed up like Peter Pan or something. So on my next [General Hospital] hiatus, I have it redone by Michael Jackson’s plastic surgeon.Who better to handle the delicate task of resculpting my nose than the man who created a whole new face for M.J.? I haven’t even been on [General Hospital] for a year and I’ve already graduated from the youthful newbie to the double-nose-job guy.”

