He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1.

The son of the “Living on a Prayer” singer popped the big question over the weekend in the Hamptons with a beautiful park set up. After celebrating their relationship milestone, the couple shared the exciting news on their perspective Instagram accounts.

In the photos, the Hampton Water founder and Forever Summer Hamptons executive producer embraced each other with a passionate kiss surrounded by white rose petals, candles and stunning flower arrangements.

“Time to BeReal,” Bongiovi captioned his Instagram announcement while Light wrote, “Happily ever after.” Their friends and loved ones flooded their comment section to congratulate the two on their engagement, including one very famous mom.

“Congrats Jessie!!!!!!!! Love you!!!!!!” Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, wrote.

Courtesy of Jesse Light/Instagram

The pair are quite adorable and seemingly have a strong bond. The reality television producer often posts content of the two on her Instagram account from having at-home dance parties, to matching Halloween costumes and even coparenting their golden retriever.

Bon Jovi seemingly gave his stamp of approval to the happy couple, just like he did with his other son, Jake Bongiovi, who is dating Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown. Not only does the “Wanted Dead or Alive” rocker give their romance a thumbs up, but he “adores” the British actress, according to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life in July 2022.

“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” the insider said at the time before adding, “Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he is with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman.”

The young lovers went Instagram official in June 2021 and seemingly spend their free time with one another, especially when Millie isn’t filming the hit Netflix show or working on other upcoming projects. Jake even attended the Stranger Things season 4 premiere with his superstar girlfriend in May 2022 while making their red carpet debut as a couple.

“A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1980,” the insider added.