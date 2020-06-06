It’s over. Fast and the Furious alum Jordana Brewster and husband Andrew Form “quietly” and “amicably” split earlier this year after 13 years of marriage, People reports. “They have the utmost respect for each other,” an insider told the outlet. “They remain committed to lovingly coparent their two children as a team.”

The American Crime Story star, 40, and the film producer, 48, share 3-year-old son Rowan and 6-year-old son Julian. The former flames met on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning in 2005, which Andrew produced and Jordana starred in.

“We started dating in secret – you know, hanging out in my trailer – because it would have been unprofessional otherwise,” she told InStyle Weddings in 2007. “But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I’d look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby.”

After filming wrapped, they stayed close. Jordana and Andrew went to a private resort in the Bahamas that Christmas and, shortly following the trip, she moved into his house in the Hollywood Hills.

“I was always the girl who said I’d never move in with someone before I got married, and then I just did it,” she previously told People. “I’m the biggest hypocrite ever! I had been dating him for only a little over a month, but I never went back to living in my apartment.”

The pair got engaged on their one-year anniversary in 2006. Andrew proposed with a 3.2-carat emerald-cut diamond and platinum ring. The couple got married in May 2007, two years after they met, during a private ceremony on Nevis Island in the Caribbean.

The estranged couple owns an 8,000-square-foot home together in Brentwood’s Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles, which was decorated in part by heirlooms from Jordana’s parents’ New York City apartment. The actress told People her husband really loved the house in March 2019.

“There are days Andrew walks in and says, ‘I can’t believe I live in this house!’” she gushed at the time. “It means so much to have an appreciation for and a love of where you live.”