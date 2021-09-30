It’s no secret that Kacey Musgraves is one of the biggest names in music today — and her net worth proves it! The “Breadwinner” singer is worth an estimated $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To find out how Kacey makes her money, keep reading.

Kacey Musgraves has five studio albums:

To date, the Golden, Texas, native has five studio albums under belt: 2013’s Same Trailer Different Park, 2015’s Pageant Material, 2016’s A Very Kacey Christmas, 2018’s Golden Hour and 2021’s Star-Crossed. “Butterflies,” “Space Cowboy,” “Rainbow,” “High Horse,” “Follow Your Arrow” and “Justified” are some of Kacey’s most popular tracks.

As for accolades, the songwriter has nine Grammy Award nominations and six wins, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Golden Hour.

In September 2021, Kacey dropped her fifth studio album, Star-Crossed, and many fans and critics are calling it a “divorce” or “breakup record” as a result of her split from Ruston Kelly in July 2020. “I think that all albums are kind of an amalgamation of where you’ve been since people last heard from you. And for me, that was about that,” Kacey explained to NPR Music. “So, so much has happened. It’s almost hard to even encapsulate everything that I’ve experienced and learned through this last chapter.”

Ultimately, Kacey, who is now dating boyfriend Cole Schafer, wants listeners to know that Star-Crossed isn’t just about heartbreak. “You can easily say it is a post-divorce album, which yes, it is factually on paper,” she added. “But this album is full of a lot of love and gratitude for that person, for Ruston, for my life and my ability to explore all the emotions as a songwriter.”

Kacey Musgraves goes on tour:

Like many successful music artists, Kacey goes on tour to share her music with fans!

In fact, come January 2022, the Nashville-based star is headlining a 15-city tour starting off in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and ending in Los Angeles with King Princess and Muna as her opening acts.