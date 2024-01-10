Kaley Cuoco ‘Could Have Strangled’ a Woman Who Mom-Shamed Her

Kaley Cuoco experienced a nightmare travel story with partner Tom Pelphrey and their nine-month-old daughter, Matilda. The party of three took a flight to see family for Thanksgiving 2023 and Kaley was mom-shamed so badly by a fellow passenger that she “could have strangled them.”

The Flight Attendant star, 38, recalled the experience during a Tuesday, January 9, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, admitting that it was “hard” to travel with a baby. Kaley noted that her daughter couldn’t fall asleep without a sound machine, so they brought one on the plane. After Matilda fell asleep and the couple was finally at ease, they were approached by a member of the cabin crew.

“The steward comes over and he was like, ‘Hey, one of the passengers would love it if you would turn the sound machine off,'” Kaley said on the late-night show, adding that the request made Tom, 41, so mad, “ice went into his veins.”

“I can’t believe she said that to us. I – we were so angry. So, then we landed and it was the woman right in front of us,” she recalled. “We get up, of course, Matilda’s like, [laughing] ‘Life is great.’ The lady turns around and she goes, ‘Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile!’”

Kaley Cuoco/ Instagram

Kaley joked, “It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on Dateline. I could have strangled her.”

The Penny star welcomed her first child with the Ozark actor on March 30, 2023. “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle,” Tom wrote via Instagram following the birth of his baby girl. “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.” The couple has seemingly worked well together while raising Matilda, though Kaley admitted that she and Tom have “opposite” parenting styles.

“I didn’t read a single book. I don’t think I’ve sanitized. I don’t even know if I know how to sanitize something,” she cheekily told Jimmy before assuring the audience that her little one was “fine.” the Iron Fist star on the other hand, “is the safe parent.”

Kaley later pointed out a separate awkward airport encounter when she tried to interact with a couple who had a child similar in age to Matilda. “I said, ‘Are you going to watch some TV [on the flight], put on some TV for the kid?’” she recalled, continuing, “She was like, ‘Oh no, we don’t allow TV yet for our kid.’ And I was thinking, ‘Matilda just watched the first season of Succession last week. I was like, ‘OK, so are we not supposed to do that? I don’t understand.'”